We live in days where machines are used for the nefarious purpouse to dissuate human creativity by creating replacing it.

This icons are a pixelated version of HINOKODO's Human Made icons. Use them to mark that your pixely work are human made, if you don't see the original icon pack fit for your low resolution.

Please use this icon in good faith, for both personal and commercial project. Citing the original icon pack's creator:



"The only 2 limitations are; that you can not put it on products where an 'ai' art generated image is used in the final product. and that you can not repackage or sell this icon pack to others. Credit is not necessary, but feel free to send people this way to grab an icon pack for themselves.

Many creatives are making icons like these during this transitional period for art. If you are capable and time allows, I encourage you to craft your own."

Font used in the pack:

Bore Blasters 16 and Not Jam Chunky Sans by Not Jam

