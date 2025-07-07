A downloadable asset pack

We live in days where machines are used for the nefarious purpouse to dissuate human creativity by creating replacing it.

This icons are a pixelated version of HINOKODO's Human Made icons. Use them to mark that your pixely work are human made, if you don't see the original icon pack fit for your low resolution.

Please use this icon in good faith, for both personal and commercial project. Citing the original icon pack's creator:

"The only 2 limitations are; that you can not put it on products where an 'ai' art generated image is used in the final product. and that you can not repackage or sell this icon pack to others. Credit is not necessary, but feel free to send people this way to grab an icon pack for themselves.

Many creatives are making icons like these during this transitional period for art. If you are capable and time allows, I encourage you to craft your own."

Font used in the pack:

Bore Blasters 16 and Not Jam Chunky Sans by Not Jam

hand, hand-made, human-made, icon-pack, Icons, Pixel Art

human-made-icon-pixel-edition.zip

Radgryd106 days ago(+1)

These are gorgeous! 😊 Will use them on my blog, whenever I get to actually setting it up..

Hairic Lilred106 days ago

Very nice! Best of luck with the blog and stay human!

BUGHOLDER'S EPIPHANY125 days ago(+1)

Oh wonderful! This'll be perfect for me to plaster on my projects, thank you!

xPheRe1 year ago(+2)

Amazing initiative! Thank you!! I'm borrowing these for my games intro. Let's beat the machines with our human pixel art!!!

GorEldeen1 year ago(+3)

This is the most Human Made asset of all time.

ROLLINKUNZ!1 year ago(+3)

Great work! :D

Hairic Lilred1 year ago(+1)

Thanks!!

